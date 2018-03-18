Bruins' Torey Krug: Ties career mark in points

Krug (undisclosed) set up all three Boston goals in a 3-0 win over Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Krug tied his career mark in points (51) with the helpers. But he has done it in just 66 games -- last year, it took 81 games. Krug's value to the Bruins and fantasy owners continues to grow each season. He's now tied for sixth overall among NHL defenders.

