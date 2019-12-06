Bruins' Torey Krug: Ties game late

Krug tied the game with less than three minutes remaining in an eventual 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Thursday.

After throwing six shots on goal, Krug managed to get his seventh past Chicago's Robin Lehner to tie the game after the Bruins went down 3-0 early in the third period. The goal snapped Krug's four-game point drought -- his longest since last November. He now has four goals and 19 points in 24 games.