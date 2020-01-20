Bruins' Torey Krug: Tosses in assist

Krug picked up his 27th helper on the season in a 4-3 loss to the Penguins on Sunday.

On top of his assist, Krug also tallied five shots on goal and a hit in the contest. He snapped a short three-game point drought after picking up an assist in five-straight games to open the new year. Krug now has five goals and 27 points in 42 games this season.