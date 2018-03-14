Bruins' Torey Krug: Trip for X-rays after game Tuesday
Krug didn't finish the third period Tuesday against Carolina, and had an X-ray following the contest, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
At the moment it's unclear how Krug suffered his injury or the severity, and an update should be provided by the team in the upcoming days. Krug's been a steady presence on the Boston blue line appearing in each of the last 48 games, but if he doesn't recover for Thursday's tilt against Florida, Adam McQuaid figures to slot into his second-pairing role.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...