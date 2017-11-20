Bruins' Torey Krug: Tuesday update on tap
Krug (upper body) has a visit to the doctor slated for Monday, according to coach Bruce Cassidy.
Cassidy relayed that the Bruins should have an update on the mobile blueliner's status Tuesday. For now, consider Krug iffy for Wednesday's game against New Jersey.
