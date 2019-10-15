Bruins' Torey Krug: Two assists in afternoon victory
Krug dished out two assists and one hit in a 4-2 win over Anaheim on Monday afternoon.
Krug set up two of David Pastrnak's four goals, including one on the power play, for his second multi-point game of the season. The 28-year-old has been a reliable offensive contributor throughout his NHL career and has eclipsed the 50-point mark in each of his previous three seasons.
