Bruins' Torey Krug: Two assists in blowout win

Krug picked up two assists in an 8-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.

Krug has five points in two games since returning from an upper-body injury and is off to a stellar start this season. With 18 points in 19 games, including 12 on the power play, Krug is on pace to top his career-high of 59 points before he heads to free agency this summer.

