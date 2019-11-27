Bruins' Torey Krug: Two assists in blowout win
Krug picked up two assists in an 8-1 win over Montreal on Tuesday.
Krug has five points in two games since returning from an upper-body injury and is off to a stellar start this season. With 18 points in 19 games, including 12 on the power play, Krug is on pace to top his career-high of 59 points before he heads to free agency this summer.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.