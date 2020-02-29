Bruins' Torey Krug: Two helpers in win

Krug notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

The 28-year-old blueliner started and ended February with multi-point outings, finishing the month with three goals and 12 points through 14 games. Krug is now up to 45 points (eight goals, 37 helpers) through 57 contests on the season, leaving him firmly on pace for his fourth straight 50-point campaign.