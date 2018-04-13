Bruins' Torey Krug: Two power-play helpers in Game 1
Krug dished out a pair of power-play assists during Thursday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
Krug took advantage of his prominent role on a locked-in power play that went 3-for-6. What Krug lacks in size, he makes up for in skill, and his 59 points (24 on the power play) in the regular season suggest this performance is just the tip of the iceberg as far as his scoring goes this postseason.
