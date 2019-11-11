Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable for Tuesday's clash

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Krug (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Panthers, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

This is a lingering effect of the injury Krug suffered during Sunday's loss to the Flyers. He was unable to practice Monday, and he'll look to get back into the lineup for Friday's road tilt against the Maple Leafs. The Bruins' power play takes a major hit with Krug out, as the 28-year-old has 11 of his 13 points with the man advantage. Charlie McAvoy is in line to quarterback the top power-play unit in Krug's place.