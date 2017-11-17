Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable Thursday

Krug (upper body) won't play Thursday against LA, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Krug was considered doubtful for Thursday's contest after suffering an upper-body injury during Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Anaheim, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. His absence will leave a glaring hole on Boston's blue line Thursday, as he's been red-hot lately, racking up two goals and seven assists in his last eight games. He'll hope to overcome his ailment in time for Saturday's matchup with San Jose.

