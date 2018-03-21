Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable Wednesday
Krug will not draw into Wednesday's game against the Blues for an undisclosed reason, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Krug left practice early Tuesday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe. However, he was present at morning skate Wednesday, suggesting everything should be fine heading into the evening's matchup against the Blues. It appears things have turned on that front, as Krug will instead skip the affair, leaving Paul Postma to draw in for the Bruins. The team should provide additional information on Krug's status prior to his next opportunity to draw in Friday against the Stars.
More News
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Ties career mark in points•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Playing Thursday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Trip for X-rays after game Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Bruins' Torey Krug: Points in last three games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...