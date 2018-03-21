Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable Wednesday

Krug will not draw into Wednesday's game against the Blues for an undisclosed reason, Joe McDonald of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Krug left practice early Tuesday, according to Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe. However, he was present at morning skate Wednesday, suggesting everything should be fine heading into the evening's matchup against the Blues. It appears things have turned on that front, as Krug will instead skip the affair, leaving Paul Postma to draw in for the Bruins. The team should provide additional information on Krug's status prior to his next opportunity to draw in Friday against the Stars.