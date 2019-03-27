Bruins' Torey Krug: Wednesday return on tap
Krug (concussion) is in line to play Wednesday night against the Rangers.
With Krug set to return to action and both Matt Grzelcyk (arm) and Kevan Miller (upper body) looking good for this weekend, the Bruins will welcome back reinforcements, while John Moore is now week-to-week with an upper body injury. Assuming no unexpected pre-game setbacks, Krug -- who has logged 48 points in 59 games to date -- belongs back in fantasy lineups Wednesday.
