Bruins' Torey Krug: Will miss second consecutive game

Krug (undisclosed) won't play Friday against the Stars, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The Bruins are littered with injuries right now, including rookie Charlie McAvoy (lower body) and veteran Zdeno Chara (upper body) on the blue line. Krug has notched a career-best 52 points this season, so the Bruins hope he can return for Sunday's game against the Wild.