Bruins' Torey Krug: Will not start training camp on time
Krug will get a late start to training camp, as he's rounding out his recovery from a fractured ankle, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.
The talented puck-moving defenseman had hopes of being fully recovered in time for training camp, and while he still might draw into a preseason game later this month, his arrival in camp will at least be delayed. Krug tied a career high in goals (14) and achieved a career-best 45 helpers through 76 games last season. The Michigan native is a perennial power-play producer with two years remaining on his contract with a $5.25 million annual cap hit.
