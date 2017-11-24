Bruins' Torey Krug: WIll play Friday
Krug (upper body) took part in line rushes during pregame warmups, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Friday's game against Pittsburgh, Fluto Shinzawa of The Boston Globe reports.
Krug will hope to pick up where he left off Friday, as he was red-hot before being forced to miss three games due to injury, racking up two goals and seven assists in his last eight contests. He'll return to his role skating on the Bruins' second pairing and top power-play unit against the Penguins.
