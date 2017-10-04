Bruins' Torey Krug: Will start year on IR
Krug (face) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Krug wasn't going to be available until at least Oct. 14 against the Coyotes, so it makes sense that the Bruins freed up space on the 23-man roster until then. The 26-year-old posted 51 points last season, including 25 on the power play, so a quick return would prove helpful to Boston's blue line.
