Bruins' Torey Krug: Won't return Wednesday

Krug (upper body) will not suit up for Wednesday night's game in New Jersey.

Krug will thus miss a third straight contest as a result of the nagging upper body ailment despite returning to practice Tuesday. He'll keep an eye towards Friday's game against the Penguins for a return, but in the meantime, Rob O'Gara is slated to continue filling Krug's place on the second defensive pairing.

