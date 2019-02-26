Bruins' Torey Krug: Working with Carlo on Tuesday

Krug (lower body) is projected to skate on a defensive pairing with Brandon Carlo in Tuesday night's game against the Sharks, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Krug was held out of the overtime period of Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues, but the mobile blueliner will remain in the Boston lineup Tuesday. With six goals and 43 points in 51 games to date, Krug maintains plenty of fantasy utility, in large part due to his power-play prowess.