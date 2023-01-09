Frederic notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Ducks.

Frederic helped out on a Brad Marchand tally in the third period. Over seven games since the holiday break, Frederic has chipped in three goals, an assist and 14 PIM. The 24-year-old forward is up to 17 points through 37 contests, putting him one point shy of matching his output from 60 games last year. He's added 53 shots on net, 50 hits, 34 PIM and a plus-19 rating while holding a steady role in the bottom six during 2022-23.