Frederic inked a two-year, $4.6 million contract with Boston on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Frederic and the Bruins were able to come to terms on a new agreement prior to Tuesday's arbitration hearing. Frederic accounted for 17 goals, 31 points, 120 shots on net and 105 hits over 79 games last season. He is slated to line up as a bottom-six forward during the 2023-24 campaign.