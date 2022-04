Frederic (upper body) will play Friday versus the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Frederic missed Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings, but that'll be the extent of his absence with this injury. The 24-year-old will return to his usual third-line role. He's posted nine points, 30 hits, 29 shots on goal and 13 PIM in 16 games since the start of March.