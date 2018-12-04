Bruins' Trent Frederic: Back in action
Frederic (undisclosed) return to action for AHL Providence in Sunday's overtime loss to Charlotte, WEEI.com reports.
Frederic, who had been out since Nov. 10 with an unspecified injury, scored a third-period goal Sunday, upping his total on the season to six tallies (with zero assists) in 14 games. With Boston's top center Patrice Bergeron out with a rib issue, it's possible that the big club might summon Frederic before too long. Currently, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Colby Cave are up with the Bruins on recalls.
