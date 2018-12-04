Frederic (undisclosed) return to action for AHL Providence in Sunday's overtime loss to Charlotte, WEEI.com reports.

Frederic, who had been out since Nov. 10 with an unspecified injury, scored a third-period goal Sunday, upping his total on the season to six tallies (with zero assists) in 14 games. With Boston's top center Patrice Bergeron out with a rib issue, it's possible that the big club might summon Frederic before too long. Currently, Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson and Colby Cave are up with the Bruins on recalls.