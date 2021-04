Frederic (illness) will return to the lineup Tuesday night against the Penguins, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports.

As a result, Jake DeBrusk will sit this one out, while coach Bruce Cassidy noted that the Bruins "want (Frederic) to get the motor going early" against Pittsburgh in his first game action since April 6. In 36 games to date, Frederic has logged four goals, five points and 55 PIM.