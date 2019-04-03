The Bruins have recalled Frederic from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.

Zach Senyshyn was also recalled, which signals that the Bruins may choose to strategically rest a nicked up forward or two during the team's final two regular-season games. Frederic, who did not record a point in 13 NHL games this season, has meanwhile logged 11 goals and 22 points in 51 AHL contests. The 21-year-old could emerge as a solid two-way power forward down the road, but for now he's off the fantasy radar, given his lack of production at the top level.