Bruins' Trent Frederic: Back with big club
The Bruins have recalled Frederic from AHL Providence on an emergency basis.
Zach Senyshyn was also recalled, which signals that the Bruins may choose to strategically rest a nicked up forward or two during the team's final two regular-season games. Frederic, who did not record a point in 13 NHL games this season, has meanwhile logged 11 goals and 22 points in 51 AHL contests. The 21-year-old could emerge as a solid two-way power forward down the road, but for now he's off the fantasy radar, given his lack of production at the top level.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...