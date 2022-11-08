Frederic scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 victory over the Blues.

Frederic, who has registered three points in his past four outings, helped clinch Monday's home win by skating into the Blues' offensive zone and blasting a shot past goalie Jordan Binnington. It was his third goal this season and second in three games after going seven appearances without a tally. Starting to add fourth-line production, the 24-year-old center contributed an economical four shots and two hits in 8:37 of ice time.