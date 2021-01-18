Frederic has been skating on the Bruins' fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

While the Bruins continue to shuffle things with regard to their top-six up front, the team's fourth line looks stable at this time. Per Eric Russo of the Bruins' official site, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound Frederic has impressed coach Bruce Cassidy with his consistency and physicality. While a spot on the team's fourth line doesn't carry much upside on offense for Frederic, it does at least look like the 2016 first-rounder is cementing a regular role with the big club. If the 22-year-old has an opportunity to move up in the lineup during this unique NHL season, it's possible that Frederic could see added opportunities to provide the team with some secondary scoring.