Frederic is slated to center the Bruins' fourth line Tuesday against New Jersey, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

Frederic saw some top-line duty on the left side while Brad Marchand missed two games due to COVID protocols, but he'll move back to his natural position Tuesday, on a line with Anton Blidh and Karson Kuhlman. Frederic, who hasn't recorded a point in his last four contests, has logged four goals and five points to go along with 53 PIM in 31 games overall.