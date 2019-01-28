Bruins' Trent Frederic: Centers third line
Frederic centered the Bruins' third line at Monday's practice.
The No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft thus becomes the latest player to be auditioned for the team's third-line center job. Through 37 AHL games this season, the 20-year-old has logged 10 goals and 17 points to go along with 47 PIM, but Frederic's recall comes on the heels of him notching two goals and four points over his last three outings. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Frederic brings good size to the table, but the key to him sticking at the NHL level will be continued development in his offensive game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...