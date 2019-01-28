Frederic centered the Bruins' third line at Monday's practice.

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft thus becomes the latest player to be auditioned for the team's third-line center job. Through 37 AHL games this season, the 20-year-old has logged 10 goals and 17 points to go along with 47 PIM, but Frederic's recall comes on the heels of him notching two goals and four points over his last three outings. At 6-foot-2, 203 pounds, Frederic brings good size to the table, but the key to him sticking at the NHL level will be continued development in his offensive game.