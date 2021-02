The Bruins reassigned Frederic to the taxi squad Thursday, per CBS Sports.

This is likely a paper move to save some cap space as Frederic has suited up in every game for the Bruins this season. Through 10 games, the 22-year-old has one assist and 11 shots while averaging 11:50 of ice time. Expect Frederic to be added back to the active roster for Friday's game against the Flyers.