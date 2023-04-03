Frederic had two assists with three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis.
Frederic picked up an assist in each of the first two periods Sunday. He snapped a seven-game scoreless drought and posted his first multi-point performance since Feb. 18. The 25-year-old has 16 goals and 30 points through 74 contests.
