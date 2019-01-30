Frederic logged 8:29 worth of ice time in his NHL debut in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Frederic, who recorded two shots and two hits in the contest, also made his mark by getting into a scrap with Brandon Tanev. While the 20-year-old doesn't profile as an enforcer, the grit that the 6-foot-2, 203-pounder can bring to the table as the Bruins' third-line center could help him stick with the big club. It certainly caught the eye of coach Bruce Cassidy, who noted "I thought Frederic played very well. He's as advertised, played between the dots, strong on pucks, played behind their D, made a few plays. If he had a chance to shoot it he did, great scrap, good for him. We need some of that." With that in mind, as Thursday's game against the Flyers approaches, Frederic is slated to continue to man the middle of a trio that also includes Danton Heinen and David Backes.