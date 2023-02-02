Frederic logged a shorthanded assist, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Frederic snapped a six-game point drought with his helper on a Derek Forbort tally in the second period. This was Frederic's first career shorthanded point. He's also set a new career high with 19 points in just 48 appearances this season. The 24-year-old has been an essential part of the Bruins' bottom six, where he's added 69 shots on goal, 58 hits, 26 blocked shots, 36 PIM and a plus-20 rating.