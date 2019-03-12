Bruins' Trent Frederic: Emergency recall
Frederic was recalled from AHL Providence under emergency conditions Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
The Bruins are thin up front as a result of injuries to Marcus Johansson (lung contusion), Jake DeBrusk (foot) and David Pastrnak (thumb), so Frederic was called up as a reinforcement option. However, the 21-year-old center from the University of Wisconsin has yet to record a point through 11 games at the top level, and he shouldn't have much fantasy utility this late in the season.
