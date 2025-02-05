Frederic scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Wild.

Frederic ended a six-game point drought -- his previous contribution on the scoresheet was a goal Jan. 14 versus the Lightning. The 26-year-old has remained in a bottom-six role since returning from missing two contests due to an illness in mid-January. Frederic is at eight goals, 15 points, 73 shots on net, 145 hits, 42 PIM and a minus-11 rating through 53 appearances. It's been a large step back on offense for the forward, though his physicality remains strong.