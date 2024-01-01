Frederic scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Red Wings.

The 25-year-old potted Boston's first two tallies before setting up Jake DeBrusk for an empty-netter in the third period. It's Frederic's first three-point performance since March 3, 2022, and second multi-goal effort of the current campaign. While his bottom-six role and lack of playing time puts a firm ceiling on his breakout potential, Frederic is on track for a career-best season with nine goals and 18 points through 35 games. The 2016 first-round pick even picked up the pace in December, delivering four goals and nine points in 13 contests.