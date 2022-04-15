Frederic is expected to slot back into the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins.
Frederic should slot into a bottom-six role after sitting as a healthy scratch for Thursday's loss to Ottawa. He's picked up 15 points and 101 hits through 52 games this campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Back in action•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Sidelined with upper-body issue•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Ends drought with three helpers•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Activated Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Lands on injured reserve•