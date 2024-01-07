Frederic scored two goals Saturday in a 7-3 win over Tampa Bay.

His first came on the power play, and it tied the game 1-1. Kevin Shattenkirk fired a shot pass to Frederic, who quickly spun toward the net to lift the puck over Andrei Vasilevskiy. His second, which he banked off Vasilevskiy from a tight angle, put the Bruins up 3-1 at 1:49 of the second. Frederic has been hot of late, with five goals (six points) in his last four games. And with a 20-plus goal and 45-point pace, he's taking a big step forward from his 31 career mark from last season. He may be available on the wire.