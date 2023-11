Frederic scored two goals Saturday in a 5-2 win over Montreal.

Frederic redirected a point shot out of the air and past Jake Allen to push the Bruins up 2-0 with less than a minute left in the first period. And then stretched the lead to 4-1 late in the second on a breakaway, right after the Habs had scored and appeared to be gaining momentum. Frederic has four points, including three goals, in his last four games.