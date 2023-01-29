Frederic (lower body) will take warmups before deciding if he's able to suit up Sunday against Carolina.
Frederic was injured Saturday against the Panthers and now he'll be a game-time decision Sunday. If the 24-year-old can't play, Marc McLaughlin and Joona Koppanen are both expected to dress.
