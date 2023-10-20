Frederic notched an assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Frederic set up James van Riemsdyk's tally in the first period, which stood as the game-winner. With a goal and an assist through three games, Frederic has been solid as a depth scorer on the third line. The physical forward has added 10 shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating. His ability to rack up hits and PIM could make him a viable depth option in fantasy formats that count those metrics.