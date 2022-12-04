Frederic scored on both his shots during a 5-1 victory over the visiting Avalanche on Saturday.

Converting off a give-and-go pass with Pavel Zacha, Frederic tapped in a rebound off Charlie McAvoy's first-period backhand attempt, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead. It proved to be the game-winning marker. The 24-year-old center capped his first multi-goal effort by completing a 2-on-1 break with Taylor Hall. Frederic registered a plus-2 rating during the Bruins' record 14th consecutive home win to start a season.