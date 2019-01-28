Bruins' Trent Frederic: Gets the call from Boston
Frederic was recalled from AHL Providence on Monday.
Frederic was in the mix for a roster spot in the NHL during the offseason, but was sent down to the minors before the year began. Then, he spent some time injured, but he's been healthy for a couple months now and has earned his first call-up. Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson was sent down in a corresponding move, so Frederic could get some actual playing time.
