Frederic has been named to the Bruins' Phase 3 training camp roster.

Frederic led AHL Providence in goals (23) and points (49) this season and figures to be the next man up should an injury pop up among Boston's forward group. In addition to Frederic, the club also added forwards Paul Carey, Zachary Senyshyn and Jack Studnicka and defensemen Jakub Zboril and Urho Vaakanainen.