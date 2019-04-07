The Bruins reassigned Frederic to AHL Providence on Sunday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

Frederic was recalled for depth so the Bruins could rest their top dogs. He drew into two games, recording 10 PIM and dishing out two hits. For the time being, he'll look to help AHL Providence make a playoff run, but Frederic may get recalled again when the Bruins' playoff run starts Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.