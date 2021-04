Frederic is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Capitals due to an illness that is not COVID-related.

If Frederic is unable to play Thursday, Anton Blidh would be in line to sub in on the left wing of the Bruins' fourth line along with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. The 23-year-old Frederic has logged four goals and five points in 36 games this season, while racking up a team-high 55 PIM.