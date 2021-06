Frederic agreed to terms on a two-year, $2.1 million contract with Boston on Friday.

Frederic logged 42 games for the Bruins this season in which he registered four goals on 44 shots, one assist and 65 PIM while averaging 11:15 of ice time. With a full 82-game season, the 23-year-old St. Louis native could push for the 20-point threshold but it unlikely to significantly exceed that mark, making him a mid-range fantasy option at best.