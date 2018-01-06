Bruins' Trent Frederic: Leads Team USA to bronze medal at WJC
Frederic scored four times to help lead Team USA to the bronze medal and a 9-3 win over the Czech Republic in the 2018 World Junior Championship on Friday in Buffalo.
It wasn't the medal that the group was hoping for, but at least Team USA is going home with some hardware for a third year in a row. Boston's 2016 first-round pick had an up and down tournament, as did all of his teammates other than Buffalo prospect Casey Mittelstadt and Islanders property Kieffer Bellows. Frederic had just a single goal and no assists in Team USA's six games prior to Friday. Drafted as a big body that can do some damage down low, Frederic has shown a surprising scoring touch throughout his first two years at the University of Wisconsin. It is far from a lock that he produces at the same rate as a professional.
