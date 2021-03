Frederic scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

The 23-year-old ripped a shot past a screened Casey DeSmith from just inside the blue line to snap a 1-1 tie midway through the third period. Frederic has only four goals and five points through 27 games, but he's proving to have a knack for timely tallies as three of those goals have been game-winners.