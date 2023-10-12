Frederic scored his team's first goal of the new campaign in a 3-1 home victory against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.
Frederic leveled the scoring after an early goal by Chicago's Connor Bedard. The pivot ended the evening with a plus-1, three shots on goal and three hits in his 14:06 of TOI across 18 shifts, while also winning his only opportunity in the faceoff circle. The B's are back at it Saturday night against the visiting Predators.
More News
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Avoids arbitration•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Dishes out two assists•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Scores again Thursday•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Snaps 10-game goal-scoring drought•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Earns first shorthanded point•
-
Bruins' Trent Frederic: Scoring drought reaches six games•