Frederic scored his team's first goal of the new campaign in a 3-1 home victory against the Blackhawks on Wednesday.

Frederic leveled the scoring after an early goal by Chicago's Connor Bedard. The pivot ended the evening with a plus-1, three shots on goal and three hits in his 14:06 of TOI across 18 shifts, while also winning his only opportunity in the faceoff circle. The B's are back at it Saturday night against the visiting Predators.